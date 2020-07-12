/
devington
193 Apartments for rent in Devington, Indianapolis, IN
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$636
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$645
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near shopping, I-465, and public transportation. One- and two-bedroom apartments in low-rise buildings with large kitchens, patio/balconies, and dishwashers. Small pets welcome with fee. Pool, sundeck, and 24-hour fitness room.
Lawrence Landing Apartments
6875 Faris Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$829
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1047 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with large closets, modern kitchens and private patio or balcony. This recently renovated complex offers a pool, dog park, stocked lake and fitness center. Close to I-465, I-70 and Indiana State Fairgrounds.
4307 North Whittier Place
4307 North Whittier Place, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$999
1025 sqft
Charming three bedroom two bathroom home located on a quiet block just minutes from Lawrence Township. Large back yard with an unattached two car garage. Living room features a large picture window that boast natural lighting throughout the home.
3975 North Edmondson Avenue
3975 North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
672 sqft
Rental Terms: Rent: $850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $850, Available Now This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
4452 N Arlington Ave.
4452 North Arlington Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1176 sqft
4452 N Arlington Ave. Available 04/08/20 Well Maintained 3 bed, 1.
4350 N Audubon Road
4350 North Audubon Road, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$995
2080 sqft
Virtual tour: https://kuula.co/share/collection/7lQzv?fs=1&vr=0&sd=1&thumbs=1&chromeless=0&logo=0 Gorgeous, newly remodeled home. Fresh paint, new carpet, with LOTS of space! 3 bedrooms on the main level, one in the fully finished basement.
4037 North Catherwood Avenue
4037 North Catherwood Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1274 sqft
*TO APPLY ONLINE www.pmimeridian.com** Available for immediate move-in! This 3 bedroom home features easy maintenance flooring throughout, one car attached garage, kitchen with appliances, dining area and large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Devington
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$669
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$684
828 sqft
Close to I-465 and E 34th Street. Spacious homes with hardwood floors, a coffee bar, carpeting and a dishwasher. Community amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a picnic area.
The Residences on 56th Street
6800 Brendon Way Ndr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1583 sqft
Welcome to The Residences on 56th Street - the most exclusive address for apartment rentals in Indianapolis. When trying to find apartments for rent, this apartment community is located in Lawrence Township in Lawrence City School District.
Frederick Square
3028 N Webster Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$699
930 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Frederick Square in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
4802 East 34th st
4802 East 34th Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
672 sqft
Spacious 1 bed 1 bath in Indianapolis (north side) - Quaint 1 bedroom 1 bath includes a full basement and a 1 car garage! This home has a spacious living area with hardwood floors and built in shelving for ample storage, new bedroom carpet, washer
4611 Vernon Avenue
4611 Vernon Avenue, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
2188 sqft
Coming Soon ! 3 Bedroom in the heart of Lawrence Township - Coming Soon! Lawrence Township three bedroom on dead end street. This home has a huge back yard along with a 2.5 car detached garage. (RLNE4904097)
7528 Placing Rd
7528 Placing Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1248 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR RANCH RECENTLY RENOVATED! This home's interior is gorgeous and includes light/medium wood look flooring, two-toned paint, mini-blinds included, updated kitchen and bath. Eat-in kitchen includes appliances. Large back yard.
5004 East 40th Street
5004 East 40th Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2334 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
4820 KATHERINE DR
4820 Katherine Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
936 sqft
Lawrence Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath 1 story home near 46th & Shadeland in Lawrence Township. Gas heat. AC. Carport. Dishwasher provided. Painting & Cleaning in progress.....contact us now for more information. (RLNE2943126)
3864 N. Kercheval
3864 North Kercheval Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Brand new home! It won't last long! MOVE IN SPECIAL - Brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Built in 2019!! All electric, stackable washer and dryer hookups! It is beautiful! A must see! Move in Special: NEW HD TV. Apply today! (RLNE5250848)
5316 David St
5316 David Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1655 sqft
Rental property - Property Id: 314677 Updated single family house for rent in Lawrence great neighborhood and schools nearby Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/314677 Property Id 314677 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5910465)
4615 Karen Dr
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$880
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping.
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
3631 N Dequincy St
3631 North Dequincy Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1300 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM WITH BASEMENT AVAILABLE NOW! Charming 3 bedroom with full basement, all new windows, hardwood laminate floors, storage shed, built-in book shelves in family-room and large picture window.
3306 N Bancroft St
3306 North Bancroft Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
1032 sqft
***Forest Manor (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath 2 Car Garage, Central Air and W/D Hookups Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
