5133 Dollar Ridge Lane
5133 Dollar Ridge Lane

5133 Dollar Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Dollar Ridge Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,728 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have any available units?
5133 Dollar Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have?
Some of 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Dollar Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Dollar Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
