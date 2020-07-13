Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets in unit laundry garbage disposal granite counters oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill conference room key fob access lobby package receiving trash valet

We invite you to discover something new in Indiana thats been years in the making. Something inspired by a time when we built things to last. On the corner of Keystone Avenue and 86th Street, a distinct 5-story development brings even more quality and character to the already prestigious suburban neighborhood. Ironworks at Keystone features nearly 36,000 square feet of fine dining and shopping on the 1st floor, 120 modern residential apartments for rent on the upper floors, and immediate access to The Fashion Mall, Whole Foods, the Keystone offices, Monon Trail, and beyond to downtown Indianapolis. Live, work and play in perfect balance at a place made with strength and stability.

Furnished Short-Term Leasing at Ironworks at Keystone is available through a partnership with National Corporate Housing. Our short-term apartment leases let you take advantage of all of the trappings of Ironworks at Keystone, added with the convenience of a fully furnished apartment with negotiable terms. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)