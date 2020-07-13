All apartments in Indianapolis
Ironworks at Keystone

2727 E 86th St · (317) 790-2431
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2727 E 86th St, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Nora - Far Northside

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 323 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 521 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 609 sqft

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 587 sqft

See 1+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 315 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 210 · Avail. now

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,259

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 701 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,733

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1031 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Ironworks at Keystone.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
conference room
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
trash valet
We invite you to discover something new in Indiana thats been years in the making. Something inspired by a time when we built things to last. On the corner of Keystone Avenue and 86th Street, a distinct 5-story development brings even more quality and character to the already prestigious suburban neighborhood. Ironworks at Keystone features nearly 36,000 square feet of fine dining and shopping on the 1st floor, 120 modern residential apartments for rent on the upper floors, and immediate access to The Fashion Mall, Whole Foods, the Keystone offices, Monon Trail, and beyond to downtown Indianapolis. Live, work and play in perfect balance at a place made with strength and stability.
Furnished Short-Term Leasing at Ironworks at Keystone is available through a partnership with National Corporate Housing. Our short-term apartment leases let you take advantage of all of the trappings of Ironworks at Keystone, added with the convenience of a fully furnished apartment with negotiable terms. (Prices listed are the base pricing for the displayed units. Actual prices may vary.)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $250 amenity fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions:
Parking Details: There is a parking garage in the lower level required for residents and is patrolled by our security team.
Storage Details: Storage available on site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ironworks at Keystone have any available units?
Ironworks at Keystone has 14 units available starting at $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Ironworks at Keystone have?
Some of Ironworks at Keystone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ironworks at Keystone currently offering any rent specials?
Ironworks at Keystone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ironworks at Keystone pet-friendly?
Yes, Ironworks at Keystone is pet friendly.
Does Ironworks at Keystone offer parking?
Yes, Ironworks at Keystone offers parking.
Does Ironworks at Keystone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ironworks at Keystone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ironworks at Keystone have a pool?
No, Ironworks at Keystone does not have a pool.
Does Ironworks at Keystone have accessible units?
Yes, Ironworks at Keystone has accessible units.
Does Ironworks at Keystone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ironworks at Keystone has units with dishwashers.
