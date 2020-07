Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage 24hr maintenance

LOCATION IS KING...OR QUEEN



TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY!



Welcome to River House, your brand-new home in Indianapolis, IN! Offering studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Broad Ripple, one of the city’s most vibrant places to live, our community is everything you need for a comfortable lifestyle. Pets allowed!



Living at River House means enjoying the artistic vibe of Broad Ripple just steps away from your door. Our apartment community is located right next to the tranquil White River and the popular Monon Trail, and only 20 minutes away from downtown Indianapolis. Our ideal 6311 Westfield Boulevard address is within walking distance of dozens of restaurants and retailers as well as Broad Ripple Park. Other notable locations nearby include Keystone Crossing Fashion Mall, Glendale Town Center, The Vogue, and the Indianapolis Art Center.



Once you step onto our pristine premises, you’ll be greeted by a curated collection of coveted amenities. We have an expansive roo