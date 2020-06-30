All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 7 2019

4926 Pembridge Drive

4926 Pembridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4926 Pembridge Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details! This is lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Indiana! This is a quaint and cozy home ready for you to move in and begin making memories! This home features a spacious 2 car attached garage.Don't delay!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have any available units?
4926 Pembridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4926 Pembridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4926 Pembridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4926 Pembridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4926 Pembridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4926 Pembridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4926 Pembridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4926 Pembridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4926 Pembridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4926 Pembridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4926 Pembridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4926 Pembridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
