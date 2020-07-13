Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated dishwasher carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking trash valet valet service cats allowed elevator garage on-site laundry internet access online portal

Harness Factory Lofts is located on the hottest street in Downtown Indianapolis: Georgia Street. Known for street festivals, summer concert series, and diverse options in nightlife, Georgia Street also connects sports venues and the heart of the central business district.



At Harness Factory Lofts, you will find unique & spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with the historic charm of exposed brick walls, 14 foot ceilings, and exposed ductwork. You'll also find contemporary new touches like updated kitchens and vibrant common spaces. Enjoy great downtown views of Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Georgia Street from your oversized windows. Our residents also love the convenience of Hot Box Pizza, Courtside Convenience Store and The Pub right at street level. Also, ask us about our new Valet Waste trash removal service!



Are you ready to make the move to Harness Factory Lofts? Harness Factory Lofts is managed by Buckingham