Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:35 PM

Harness Factory Lofts

30 E Georgia St · (317) 204-3460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30 E Georgia St, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Downtown Indianapolis

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 514 · Avail. Sep 16

$920

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 714 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 902 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 709 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1056 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harness Factory Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
dishwasher
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
trash valet
valet service
cats allowed
elevator
garage
on-site laundry
internet access
online portal
Harness Factory Lofts is located on the hottest street in Downtown Indianapolis: Georgia Street. Known for street festivals, summer concert series, and diverse options in nightlife, Georgia Street also connects sports venues and the heart of the central business district.

At Harness Factory Lofts, you will find unique & spacious studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with the historic charm of exposed brick walls, 14 foot ceilings, and exposed ductwork. You'll also find contemporary new touches like updated kitchens and vibrant common spaces. Enjoy great downtown views of Bankers Life Fieldhouse and Georgia Street from your oversized windows. Our residents also love the convenience of Hot Box Pizza, Courtside Convenience Store and The Pub right at street level. Also, ask us about our new Valet Waste trash removal service!

Are you ready to make the move to Harness Factory Lofts? Call us or CONTACT US to schedule your personal tour. Harness Factory Lofts is managed by Buckingham

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $0, ½ month’s rent, or full month’s rent depending on results of application
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $300 per cat
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harness Factory Lofts have any available units?
Harness Factory Lofts has 16 units available starting at $920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Harness Factory Lofts have?
Some of Harness Factory Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harness Factory Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Harness Factory Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harness Factory Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Harness Factory Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Harness Factory Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Harness Factory Lofts offers parking.
Does Harness Factory Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harness Factory Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harness Factory Lofts have a pool?
No, Harness Factory Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Harness Factory Lofts have accessible units?
No, Harness Factory Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Harness Factory Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harness Factory Lofts has units with dishwashers.
