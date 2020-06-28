All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
4231 Thompson Road
Last updated September 24 2019 at 7:01 PM

4231 Thompson Road

4231 East Thompson Road · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
I65-South Emerson
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4231 East Thompson Road, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath is perfect if you need space!! It is located on the southside of Indianapolis super close to Beech Grove and Greenwood, both offering plenty of entertainment and shopping. It has a spacious kitchen, the livingroom has a bay window perfect for natural lighting, and has a decorative accent fireplace. The yard is huge!! It also has a detached garage. Don't delay! This home will not last long!! Stop by today so that we can get busy on making our house your home.

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!! The Pet Deposit is $250 for the first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. For each additional pet, there is a $100 Pet Deposit plus $10 monthly pet rent.

To register for your self-guided tour and apply for this home today, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis including but not limited to information and Rental Criteria, visit rentconrex.com

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4231 Thompson Road have any available units?
4231 Thompson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4231 Thompson Road currently offering any rent specials?
4231 Thompson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4231 Thompson Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4231 Thompson Road is pet friendly.
Does 4231 Thompson Road offer parking?
Yes, 4231 Thompson Road offers parking.
Does 4231 Thompson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4231 Thompson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4231 Thompson Road have a pool?
No, 4231 Thompson Road does not have a pool.
Does 4231 Thompson Road have accessible units?
No, 4231 Thompson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4231 Thompson Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4231 Thompson Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4231 Thompson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4231 Thompson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
