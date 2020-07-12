/
i65 south emerson
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
132 Apartments for rent in I65-South Emerson, Indianapolis, IN
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
9 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$670
3 Bedrooms
$880
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
Last updated July 12 at 06:35pm
2 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$503
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$904
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6407 Perry Pines Court
6407 Perry Pines Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1586 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 8
Last updated July 6 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
5236 Chisolm Trail
5236 Chisolm Trail, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
910 sqft
Charming 3 Bed / 1 Bath all-electric home for rent with fenced yard in Franklin Township. This beautiful home has about 910 sq ft .
Results within 1 mile of I65-South Emerson
Last updated July 12 at 06:37pm
6 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6439 Feather Run Drive
6439 Feather Run Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5030 Thompson Park Boulevard
5030 Thompson Park Boulevard, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
7279 Windsor Lakes Pl
7279 Windsor Lakes Place, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
Apartment at Southport road
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6059 WILDCAT Drive
6059 Wildcat Drive, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1206 sqft
Great Condo, Great Location, Quiet Community that is well maintained by the HOA. Condo comes w/ all appliances and is ready for immediate possession and a quick close. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and double sinks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5162 East Stop 11 Road
5162 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,073
NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5144 East Stop 11 Road
5144 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Former Lawyer's office at Southpoint Professional Center now available! Suite 19 contains a reception area, and large open-office space, and kitchenette. This 650 sf unit is Perfect for any small professional business!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5136 East Stop 11 Road
5136 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$3,960
Now Leasing Franklin Township's Southpoint Professional Center! Suites 29 & 30 feature 10 private offices, Large conference room, reception areas, and 2 private restrooms. Suites could be divided between tenants or partners.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5150 East Stop 11 Road
5150 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$785
Private office space at Southpoint Professional Center now available! This END CAP suite contains a reception area and 2 private offices. Perfect for ANY expanding business professional!
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5128 East Stop 11 Road
5128 East Stop 11 Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,495
Professional Office AVAILABLE NOW! 2,300sf, 3 Private Offices, Huge 26x13 Conference Room, 16x10 Break Room, and Open Bullpen Area.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5342 Elmwood Avenue
5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Studio
$2,400
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
7912 JANEL Drive
7912 Janel Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2122 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch with a dramatic vaulted ceiling in great room with a superb view of the neighborhood lake.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
5402 Rocky Mountain Drive
5402 Rocky Mountain Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1196 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
6731 Valley Forge Ln
6731 Valley Forge Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1512 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 4 BEDROOM IN FRANKLIN TWP! Gorgeous 2-level home is located in popular Bunker Hill area and features lots of space, stainless steel dishwasher and range, newer carpeting, two-toned paint, and newer lighting and plumbing fixtures.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
221 Grovewood Drive
221 Grovewood Drive, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1419 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 5 miles of I65-South Emerson
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
1800 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
