Quarry at River North

Lease Length: 2 - 15-monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: *Breed Restrictions Apply
Our pet policy does not apply to service animals.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $120/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$100