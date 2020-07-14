All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:11 AM

Quarry at River North

8901 River Crossing Blvd · (317) 886-1680
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8901 River Crossing Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46240
Keystone at The Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00216 · Avail. Jul 23

$1,272

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00416 · Avail. now

$1,282

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00316 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,297

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00146 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,521

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 00130 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,521

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 00446 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,536

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quarry at River North.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
media room
smoke-free community
Built in the urban dream of Keystone Crossing, Quarry at River North residences have been designed for you to enjoy the luxuries of home, while having access to the lifestyle you deserve: live, work, and play without compromises.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2 - 15-months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: *Breed Restrictions Apply Our pet policy does not apply to service animals.
Parking Details: Parking garage: $120/month; Open lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $75-$100

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quarry at River North have any available units?
Quarry at River North has 20 units available starting at $1,272 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Quarry at River North have?
Some of Quarry at River North's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quarry at River North currently offering any rent specials?
Quarry at River North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quarry at River North pet-friendly?
Yes, Quarry at River North is pet friendly.
Does Quarry at River North offer parking?
Yes, Quarry at River North offers parking.
Does Quarry at River North have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Quarry at River North offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Quarry at River North have a pool?
Yes, Quarry at River North has a pool.
Does Quarry at River North have accessible units?
No, Quarry at River North does not have accessible units.
Does Quarry at River North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quarry at River North has units with dishwashers.
