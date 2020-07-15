All apartments in Indianapolis
Harbour Pointe Apartments

4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr · (317) 732-1083
Location

4400 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Millersville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4303A · Avail. Aug 23

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4274B · Avail. Oct 6

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 4303E · Avail. Sep 9

$799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4433B · Avail. Oct 6

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 3110A · Avail. Sep 9

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 3221B · Avail. Aug 29

$959

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1065 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbour Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
clubhouse
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable. There is a multitude of local restaurants, entertainment, parks, and shopping options nearby that are sure to please. If the convenience of a serene location in Indianapolis, Indiana is at the top of your list, you have come to the right place!

Situated just outside of the hustle and bustle of the city, our one and two-bedroom floor plans offer a unique design that will inspire and delight. Each home offers quality amenities including carpeted floors, central air and heating, and kitchens equipped with refrigerator and breakfast bar. Look no further for great apartments for rent, because you have found them at Harbour Pointe Apartments. Imagine unwinding on your personal balcony or patio after a long day and soaking in the beautiful views. Bring your furry companions along to enjoy the view with you because they are warmly welcomed in our pet-friendly environment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per person
Deposit: $300 - 1 month rent depending on credit
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, fish, lizards
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Aggressive breeds banned, exotic pets at management discretion
Parking Details: Off-street parking. Covered lot, assigned: $20/month. Surface lot and covered parking available. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Harbour Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Harbour Pointe Apartments has 26 units available starting at $799 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbour Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Harbour Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbour Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbour Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbour Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbour Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harbour Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbour Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbour Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbour Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbour Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harbour Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Harbour Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harbour Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harbour Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbour Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.
