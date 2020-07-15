Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool package receiving cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal

Harbour Pointe Apartments is a tranquil community located just minutes from IUPUI and Ivy Tech. Our location offers easy access to Interstates 65 and 70, making your daily commute around the area simple and enjoyable. There is a multitude of local restaurants, entertainment, parks, and shopping options nearby that are sure to please. If the convenience of a serene location in Indianapolis, Indiana is at the top of your list, you have come to the right place!



Situated just outside of the hustle and bustle of the city, our one and two-bedroom floor plans offer a unique design that will inspire and delight. Each home offers quality amenities including carpeted floors, central air and heating, and kitchens equipped with refrigerator and breakfast bar. Look no further for great apartments for rent, because you have found them at Harbour Pointe Apartments. Imagine unwinding on your personal balcony or patio after a long day and soaking in the beautiful views. Bring your furry companions along to enjoy the view with you because they are warmly welcomed in our pet-friendly environment.