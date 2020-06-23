All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4019 Harmony Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4019 Harmony Lane
Last updated April 8 2019 at 6:04 PM

4019 Harmony Lane

4019 Harmony Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Mars Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4019 Harmony Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this charming 2 story home on the SW side of Indianapolis, IN, offering 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and 1,496 sq ft of living space throughout. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4019 Harmony Lane have any available units?
4019 Harmony Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4019 Harmony Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4019 Harmony Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4019 Harmony Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4019 Harmony Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane offer parking?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane have a pool?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane have accessible units?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4019 Harmony Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4019 Harmony Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Park
1225 West Park Way
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Coil
6349 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College