mars hill
152 Apartments for rent in Mars Hill, Indianapolis, IN
Mann Village
4010 Mann Village Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
774 sqft
Welcome to Mann Village Apartments, an affordable apartment community on the southwest side of Indianapolis, Indiana, offering one and two bedroom apartments.
2823 Mars Hill
2823 Mars Hill Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Amazing Home for rent! Newly remodeled! 2 bedroom 1 bath!! Call us today! (RLNE5582454)
3151 South Holt Road
3151 S Holt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1065 sqft
Historic Indianapolis home with charm, just renovated! Brand new flooring, roof, and paint! Owner pays gas/water, tenants pay electricity. If Applying and Approved by 8/6/2019 and get $200 off August rent! Application: https://www.hemlane.
2861 South Roena Street
2861 South Roena Street, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom 1 bath updated unit on the Southwest side of Indianapolis. Will not last long! Link to application ----> https://comaze-flllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
2850 S Holt Rd
2850 S Holt Rd, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
2940 sqft
Holt Road - Property Id: 231245 Spacious Home With Walk-Up Attic. Attic Could Be Finished For More Living Space. Main Floor Originally Had 3 Bedrooms. WHAT I LOVE ABOUT THE HOME Location, location, location close to everything.
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$809
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
814 sqft
Unique apartments with a breakfast bar, hardwood flooring and 9-foot ceilings. Recently renovated. Enjoy the onsite barbecue area. Easy access to I-74 and all the Indianapolis metro region has to offer.
5420 Powder River Court
5420 Powder River Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1288 sqft
Lovely Ranch in Popular River Run off Mann Rd and Dollar Forge, minutes to Dollar Hide Creek Park, Blue Academy Elementary and more! Home features new carpet throughout. A formal dining room with laminate flooring.
5101 Emmert Drive
5101 Emmert Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1198 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
4812 W. Beecher St.
4812 West Beecher Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1104 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.
5549 Honey Creek Court
5549 Honey Creek Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,236
1260 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
5416 Powder River Court
5416 Powder River Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1812 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
The Legend at Speedway
2202 Fair Oaks Dr, Speedway, IN
1 Bedroom
$686
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$747
818 sqft
Located in Speedway, IN, one of the premier neighborhoods in Indianapolis, The Legend at Speedway offers distinctive features in a spectacular location.
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,237
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$933
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,543
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,225
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Grid
502 East Washington Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,000
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,270
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1083 sqft
In the heart of downtown Indianapolis, Grid offers high-end amenities alongside some of the city’s favorite local dining, shopping and entertainment.
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,306
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Brookwood Apartments
5301 S Turtle Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$635
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
1012 sqft
If you are looking for apartments in South Indianapolis near the West Edgewood neighborhood look no further! Here at Brookwood Apartments we believe your apartment is your home and your community should feel like family.
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
Eagle Lake Landing
2054 High Eagle Trl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1395 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry hookup and private patio or balcony. Property is just minutes from the Indy 500 racetrack, I-65, I-465 and I-74. Pool, clubhouse and gym onsite.
