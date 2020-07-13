All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:50 PM

Shore Acres

Open Now until 5:30pm
1105 Westfield Ct W · (317) 434-1366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1105 Westfield Ct W, Indianapolis, IN 46220
North Central

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1114B · Avail. Aug 15

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1125B · Avail. Aug 15

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1125C · Avail. Sep 15

$1,024

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shore Acres.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
extra storage
furnished
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bike storage
package receiving
volleyball court
on-site laundry
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Shore Acres is a charming community located in the popular Broad Ripple Village neighborhood. The two and three-story buildings are of English Tudors design and set upon beautifully landscaped grounds our community is adjacent to the Monon Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: House trained
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Parking lot; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: first come first serve
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shore Acres have any available units?
Shore Acres has 3 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Shore Acres have?
Some of Shore Acres's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shore Acres currently offering any rent specials?
Shore Acres is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Shore Acres pet-friendly?
Yes, Shore Acres is pet friendly.
Does Shore Acres offer parking?
Yes, Shore Acres offers parking.
Does Shore Acres have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shore Acres offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shore Acres have a pool?
Yes, Shore Acres has a pool.
Does Shore Acres have accessible units?
No, Shore Acres does not have accessible units.
Does Shore Acres have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shore Acres has units with dishwashers.

