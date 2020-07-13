Shore Acres.

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Cats
restrictions: House trained
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $35/month. Parking lot; Carport: $25/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit: first come first serve
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.