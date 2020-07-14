All apartments in Indianapolis
Bayview Club Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Bayview Club Apartments

7545 Bayview Club Dr · (858) 726-9041
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7545 Bayview Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46250
I69-Fall Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0475612B · Avail. Aug 12

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 0575712A · Avail. Aug 16

$905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 773 sqft

Unit 0375501B · Avail. Sep 13

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0776153B · Avail. Jul 17

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 0876293C · Avail. Aug 4

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1025 sqft

Unit 1068052C · Avail. Aug 26

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0175351A · Avail. Jul 17

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1242 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bayview Club Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
At Bayview Club, you’ll find everything you need to live a worry-free lifestyle. We offer an array of must-have apartment features like spacious kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage, fireplace, ceiling fans and private patios/balconies. Enjoy fabulous community amenities like a sensational swimming pool, welcoming clubhouse, convenient fitness-center and much more. Browse our floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options and choose the space that’s right for you!

Conveniently located 15 miles northeast of Downtown Indianapolis, you’ll find that there are many options for entertainment. In the city, visit the Indianapolis Zoo, White River State Park, Rhythm! Discovery Center, Circle Centre mall, Ruth’s Chris Steak House—the list goes on! Near home, shop Castleton Square, play a round at Sahm Golf Course, enjoy nature at Fort Harrison State Park, catch a movie at AMC Castleton Square 14 or dine at Charleston’s. We’re right off of I-465, I-69 and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airpo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bayview Club Apartments have any available units?
Bayview Club Apartments has 15 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Bayview Club Apartments have?
Some of Bayview Club Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bayview Club Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Bayview Club Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bayview Club Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Bayview Club Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Bayview Club Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Bayview Club Apartments offers parking.
Does Bayview Club Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Bayview Club Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Bayview Club Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Bayview Club Apartments has a pool.
Does Bayview Club Apartments have accessible units?
No, Bayview Club Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Bayview Club Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Bayview Club Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
