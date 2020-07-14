Bayview Club Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

At Bayview Club, you’ll find everything you need to live a worry-free lifestyle. We offer an array of must-have apartment features like spacious kitchens with plenty of cabinet storage, fireplace, ceiling fans and private patios/balconies. Enjoy fabulous community amenities like a sensational swimming pool, welcoming clubhouse, convenient fitness-center and much more. Browse our floor plans with one, two and three-bedroom options and choose the space that’s right for you!



Conveniently located 15 miles northeast of Downtown Indianapolis, you’ll find that there are many options for entertainment. In the city, visit the Indianapolis Zoo, White River State Park, Rhythm! Discovery Center, Circle Centre mall, Ruth’s Chris Steak House—the list goes on! Near home, shop Castleton Square, play a round at Sahm Golf Course, enjoy nature at Fort Harrison State Park, catch a movie at AMC Castleton Square 14 or dine at Charleston’s. We’re right off of I-465, I-69 and Indianapolis Metropolitan Airpo