2828 East 10TH Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

2828 East 10TH Street

2828 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2828 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Former Pogue's Run Grocery. Great location for a grocery store or a retail business. Plenty of customer parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 East 10TH Street have any available units?
2828 East 10TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2828 East 10TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2828 East 10TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 East 10TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2828 East 10TH Street offers parking.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street have a pool?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2828 East 10TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2828 East 10TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
