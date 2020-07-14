Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments internet access online portal playground

Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.This community provides two varieties of housing programs, therefore eligibility and rents will vary and may be determined by government regulations. At Colonial Square Apartments, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.



Colonial Square Apartments is located on the West side of Indianapolis, IN in coveted Pike Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Colonial Square with convenient access to the IndyGo bus line and direct access to I-65. Colonial Square is pet friendly and offers several community amenities including a community clubhouse, multiple playgrounds, and planned community events.The apartment homes feature large living and dining spaces, step-saver kitchens, anda garden patio or balcony.