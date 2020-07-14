All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:19 AM

Colonial Square

5650 Renn Lane · (317) 434-1786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5650 Renn Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

One Bedroom Apartment-1

$610

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom-1

$705

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Two Bedroom Townhome-1

$759

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 992 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom Townhome-1

$835

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Colonial Square.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
playground
Welcome to Colonial Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.This community provides two varieties of housing programs, therefore eligibility and rents will vary and may be determined by government regulations. At Colonial Square Apartments, you will find well-maintained apartment homes, beautifully landscaped grounds, and professional on-site leasing and maintenance service teams.

Colonial Square Apartments is located on the West side of Indianapolis, IN in coveted Pike Township. Transportation around Indianapolis is a breeze from Colonial Square with convenient access to the IndyGo bus line and direct access to I-65. Colonial Square is pet friendly and offers several community amenities including a community clubhouse, multiple playgrounds, and planned community events.The apartment homes feature large living and dining spaces, step-saver kitchens, anda garden patio or balcony.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Weight limit 25 lbs.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Square have any available units?
Colonial Square offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $610, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $705, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $835. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does Colonial Square have?
Some of Colonial Square's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Square currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Colonial Square is pet friendly.
Does Colonial Square offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Square offers parking.
Does Colonial Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Square have a pool?
No, Colonial Square does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Square have accessible units?
No, Colonial Square does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Square does not have units with dishwashers.
