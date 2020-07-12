/
/
/
near eastside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:42 PM
104 Apartments for rent in Near Eastside, Indianapolis, IN
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Pangea Courts
4425 Linwood Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$763
780 sqft
Eat-in kitchens, updated appliances and free heat are the highlights of these apartment homes. Cats and dogs allowed. Near Christian Park. Close to I-70 and I-65.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Glen Ridge Manor
4737 E 19th St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$694
1250 sqft
Indy Town Apartments NOW Offering Newly Renovated Apartments & Townhomes!
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 12:36pm
6 Units Available
Emerson Place
2110 Emerson Knoll Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$679
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$658
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$760
1075 sqft
Welcome to Emerson Place! Enjoy Indianapolis living in the comfort of this community.\n\nOur spacious one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes are thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
411 N Oakland Ave
411 North Oakland Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$575
COMING SOON - Cozy 3 Bedroom Duplex Near Michigan and Rural Street - This newly rehabbed apartment building sits between the rising Near Southside quiet neighborhood and Downtown Indianapolis! This newly rehabbed spacious three bedroom is located
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
619 N Oxford St
619 North Oxford Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
768 sqft
This is a newly renovated 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All Electric.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2834 Brookside Parkway North Dr
2834 Brookside Parkway North Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
2300 sqft
This charming 3 bedroom home is a must see! New carpet, paint, and appliances are only a few of the amenities at this home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
963 N Chester Ave
963 North Chester Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2054 sqft
Newly renovated home for 3 bedroom home on Chester. Home has new carpet and paint throughout. Has an eat in kitchen and unfinished basement. Call today for a showing.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
2610 East North Street
2610 East North Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
707 sqft
This is a 3 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Center Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months. UTILITIES: All electric.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
946 N Hamilton Ave
946 North Hamilton Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
700 sqft
St Clair Place - 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with fenced in yard, off street parking in back, new central air unit and newly renovated bathroom. Walking distance to Mayfair Tavern! Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3719 E. Vermont Street
3719 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
Newly built home! - Beautiful new home. Everything in this home is brand new from the foundation up. This home is a 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You will be the first to live in it. $100 Move-In Credit! (RLNE4343390)
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
836 N Gray St
836 North Gray Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1160 sqft
Rivoli Park Duplex 2 Beds 1.5 Bath with fenced in yard. Comes with a stove, fridge, W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
3221 Brookside Parkway South Drive
3221 Brookside Parkway South Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2178 sqft
NEAR EAST SIDE - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM RECENTLY UPDATED! All the character of this turn-of-century home intact with modern updates. Beautiful hardwood flooring, neutral carpeting in bedrooms, two-toned paint throughout, mini-blinds included.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
1211 North Lasalle Street
1211 N Lasalle St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$645
1194 sqft
This awesome 1 bedroom home in Move In Ready. The owner has kept this place in great condition as you will see the moment you enter. There are upgrades thru the home and so many reasons yo will want to call this home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 05:23pm
1 Unit Available
3340 E 20th St
3340 East 20th Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
798 sqft
3340 E 20th St is a really cute 2 bedroom home that has been totally rehabbed! New paint and flooring. Nice kitchen. Apply online today.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 E Vermont St
1325 East Vermont Street, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1600 sqft
HOLY CROSS: This lovely townhome features lovely hardwood floors in the living/dining rooms, loads of natural light and a 2-car GARAGE. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths w/ in unit laundry.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
514 North Gladstone Avenue
514 N Gladstone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$575
798 sqft
Located right on the fringes of Tuxedo Park and Bosart Brown neighborhoods and just a few blocks from Emerson Heights you will love this popular 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1133 N. Keystone Avenue - 1133
1133 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
652 sqft
1/2 of duplex on N. Keystone close to 10th St. Very close to bus route. Nice property. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath. Spacious living room and dining area. Quiet area. Up and coming also! Have a look!
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1135 N. Keystone Avenue - 1135
1135 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
652 sqft
1/2 of duplex on N. Keystone close to 10th St. Very close to bus route. Nice property. 3 bedrooms 1 1/2 bath. Spacious living room and dining area. Quiet area. Up and coming also! Have a look!
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1230 N. Keystone Avenue - 2
1230 N Keystone Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1230 N. Keystone Avenue - 2 in Indianapolis. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
830 N. Denny
830 North Denny Street, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1920 sqft
2 bedrooms and 1 bath. 2 bedroom 1 bath
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1228 N. Keystone Avenue - 1
1228 North Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
Altai pays water and sewer charges with Citizens
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
434 North State Avenue
434 North State Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1446 sqft
High-end rental in Holy Cross Neighborhood with two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Upgraded fixtures in the kitchen, including granite and newer appliances.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
644 Jefferson Avenue
644 North Jefferson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$845
1764 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom 1 bath home that is Super Clean and Move-In Ready! You will love all the renovations and upgrades here in your new home. The bedrooms are large, bathrooms very modern, and the kitchen the perfect spot for the cook in the family.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2430 Brookside Avenue
2430 East Brookside Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,295
2576 sqft
5 Bedroom Single Family Home - Newly remodeled five bedroom two bath. 2576 sq ft of living space makes for a spacious single family home. Please call (317) 254-8888 or email pat@discoverpmg.com to schedule a time to view.
