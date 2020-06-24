Rent Calculator
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
257 South Emerson Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
257 South Emerson Avenue
257 South Emerson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
257 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two bedroom, 1 bathroom unit for rent with immediate occupancy. Conveniently located to local businesses, restaurants, and bus stop. Pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue have any available units?
257 South Emerson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 257 South Emerson Avenue have?
Some of 257 South Emerson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 257 South Emerson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
257 South Emerson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 257 South Emerson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 257 South Emerson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue offer parking?
No, 257 South Emerson Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 257 South Emerson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue have a pool?
No, 257 South Emerson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 257 South Emerson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 257 South Emerson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 257 South Emerson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
