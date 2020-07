Amenities

Site of the former iconic Market Square Arena, 360 Market Square has risen on the same hallowed ground to become a 28-story mixed-use development. Featuring 292 luxury studio, one and two bedroom apartments, 360 Market Square includes a 40,000 square foot Whole Foods Market, an additional 2,500 square foot Starbucks, and a 525-space parking garage. The most stunning luxury apartments in downtown Indianapolis feature floor-to-ceiling glass, balconies with an amazing array of city views, wood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Residential amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center and breathtaking courtyards.