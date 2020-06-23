1011 Pine Mountain Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

WARREN TOWNSHIP:



Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

Living Room

Other Features include: Garage, Washer/Dryer hookup, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, Fenced in back yard, Back screened in patio,



APPLIANCES: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator, Microwave, dishwasher



CENTRAL AIR: YES



LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required



PET POLICY: No Pets



UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Water Heater, Electric Furnace, Electric Stove Hook up



Tenant Pays: All Utilities



