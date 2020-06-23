All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM

1011 Pine Mountain Way

1011 Pine Mountain Way · No Longer Available
Location

1011 Pine Mountain Way, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP:

Single Family home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
Living Room
Other Features include: Garage, Washer/Dryer hookup, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, Fenced in back yard, Back screened in patio,

APPLIANCES: Stove/Oven, Refridgerator, Microwave, dishwasher

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: 12 month lease required

PET POLICY: No Pets

UTILITIES: Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Water Heater, Electric Furnace, Electric Stove Hook up

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have any available units?
1011 Pine Mountain Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have?
Some of 1011 Pine Mountain Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Pine Mountain Way currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Pine Mountain Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Pine Mountain Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 Pine Mountain Way is pet friendly.
Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Pine Mountain Way offers parking.
Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Pine Mountain Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have a pool?
No, 1011 Pine Mountain Way does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have accessible units?
No, 1011 Pine Mountain Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Pine Mountain Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Pine Mountain Way has units with dishwashers.
