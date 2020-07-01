Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar doorman elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool pool table garage internet access lobby package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly hot tub

Set your sites skyward with CityView! This historic Indianapolis building, located in Kessler Meridian, opened in 1966 as the Summit House. At the time of its construction, this 20-story high-rise was one of the tallest buildings in the city. CityView on Meridian offers 166 generously sized and recently renovated apartment units on its upper 19 floors.



Now under new management by Zinger Property Group, CityView on Meridian offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that will undergo a wide variety of upgrades and updates. Our recent host of upgrades and renovations will incorporate the latest in luxury and style including nickel finishes, quartz counters, new custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets and new backsplash in kitchen.

CityView on Meridian is located on the southern edge of Meridian-Kessler, one of the most prosperous neighborhoods in Indianapolis. With easy access to 38th Street and Meridian Street, CityView on Meridian is just 10 blocks away from