Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

CityView On Meridian

3801 N Meridian St · (317) 527-4627
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3801 N Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46208
Meridian Kessler

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0505 · Avail. Aug 7

$962

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0805 · Avail. Sep 3

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit 0309 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,124

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1803 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 1108 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from CityView On Meridian.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
doorman
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
lobby
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
hot tub
Set your sites skyward with CityView! This historic Indianapolis building, located in Kessler Meridian, opened in 1966 as the Summit House. At the time of its construction, this 20-story high-rise was one of the tallest buildings in the city. CityView on Meridian offers 166 generously sized and recently renovated apartment units on its upper 19 floors.

Now under new management by Zinger Property Group, CityView on Meridian offers its residents unique one, two or three bedroom apartment homes that will undergo a wide variety of upgrades and updates. Our recent host of upgrades and renovations will incorporate the latest in luxury and style including nickel finishes, quartz counters, new custom kitchen and bathroom cabinets and new backsplash in kitchen.
CityView on Meridian is located on the southern edge of Meridian-Kessler, one of the most prosperous neighborhoods in Indianapolis. With easy access to 38th Street and Meridian Street, CityView on Meridian is just 10 blocks away from

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $200 -$250 -- based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage Units: Free

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does CityView On Meridian have any available units?
CityView On Meridian has 7 units available starting at $962 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does CityView On Meridian have?
Some of CityView On Meridian's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is CityView On Meridian currently offering any rent specials?
CityView On Meridian is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is CityView On Meridian pet-friendly?
Yes, CityView On Meridian is pet friendly.
Does CityView On Meridian offer parking?
Yes, CityView On Meridian offers parking.
Does CityView On Meridian have units with washers and dryers?
No, CityView On Meridian does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does CityView On Meridian have a pool?
Yes, CityView On Meridian has a pool.
Does CityView On Meridian have accessible units?
No, CityView On Meridian does not have accessible units.
Does CityView On Meridian have units with dishwashers?
Yes, CityView On Meridian has units with dishwashers.
