842 W Blackhawk St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

842 W Blackhawk St

842 West Blackhawk Street · (312) 687-3503
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

842 West Blackhawk Street, Chicago, IL 60642
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2865 · Avail. now

$2,865

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Cosmopolitan and stylish - Property Id: 296961

A stunning masterpiece of architecture and design. This building embodies all that is exceptional, contemporary, and sophisticated. Building amenities include multiple gas fired grilling stations, refreshing hot tub and sundeck, 8,000 sq. ft. exclusive resident area on the 4th floor, spacious and secure dog run on the ground floor, executive business center, 4-story parking garage, state-of-the-art Matrix gym equipment, and much more. Apartments feature soaring 9-foot ceilings, rich Italian marble tile, striking floor-to-ceiling windows, stunning skyline views, gourmet kitchens with granite countertops, designer Grohe faucets, hardwood-style floors, complimentary washer and dryer included, individual thermostats, expansive open floor plans, sleek Poggenpohl cabinets, generously sized balconies and terraces, and Whirlpool Energy Star black appliance packages.

Miguel Tineo
Leasing Agent
312-687-3503
miguel@liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296961
Property Id 296961

(RLNE5843267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 842 W Blackhawk St have any available units?
842 W Blackhawk St has a unit available for $2,865 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 842 W Blackhawk St have?
Some of 842 W Blackhawk St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 842 W Blackhawk St currently offering any rent specials?
842 W Blackhawk St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 842 W Blackhawk St pet-friendly?
Yes, 842 W Blackhawk St is pet friendly.
Does 842 W Blackhawk St offer parking?
Yes, 842 W Blackhawk St does offer parking.
Does 842 W Blackhawk St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 842 W Blackhawk St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 842 W Blackhawk St have a pool?
Yes, 842 W Blackhawk St has a pool.
Does 842 W Blackhawk St have accessible units?
No, 842 W Blackhawk St does not have accessible units.
Does 842 W Blackhawk St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 842 W Blackhawk St has units with dishwashers.
