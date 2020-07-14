All apartments in Chicago
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

540 West Briar Place

540 W Briar Pl · (773) 570-2086
Location

540 W Briar Pl, Chicago, IL 60657
Lakeview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 540-4E · Avail. Aug 1

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 475 sqft

Unit 540-6D · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 423 sqft

Unit 540-5G · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 435 sqft

See 15+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 540-6J · Avail. Aug 1

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 540-4A · Avail. now

$2,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Unit 540-7A · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1275 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 540 West Briar Place.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
gym
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
This charming, vintage, mid-rise building is located in East Lakeview and offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.

Amenities include:

FREE Heat
On-site Staff
Laundry Room
Bike Storage
Secure Mail Room
Gym

Downtown express bus stops, Stockton/LaSalle (#134) and Stockton/Michigan (#143), are just a few blocks from the building, as well as the Belmont (#77), Sheridan (#151), and LaSalle (#156) buses.
The Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line station is a short walk away.

Small and big business shopping, an array of restaurants, ample night life, and lake activities can all be found within a few blocks.

Located near the intersection of Briar & Broadway.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.

Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.

ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-11 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50, only for cosigner
Deposit: None!
Move-in Fees: $350 per person
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $100 pet registration fee
rent: $25 Pet rent per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 540 West Briar Place have any available units?
540 West Briar Place has 21 units available starting at $1,035 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 West Briar Place have?
Some of 540 West Briar Place's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 West Briar Place currently offering any rent specials?
540 West Briar Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 West Briar Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 540 West Briar Place is pet friendly.
Does 540 West Briar Place offer parking?
No, 540 West Briar Place does not offer parking.
Does 540 West Briar Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 540 West Briar Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 West Briar Place have a pool?
No, 540 West Briar Place does not have a pool.
Does 540 West Briar Place have accessible units?
No, 540 West Briar Place does not have accessible units.
Does 540 West Briar Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 West Briar Place does not have units with dishwashers.
