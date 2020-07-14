540 West Briar Place

Amenities
This charming, vintage, mid-rise building is located in East Lakeview and offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.
Amenities include:
FREE Heat
On-site Staff
Laundry Room
Bike Storage
Secure Mail Room
Gym
Downtown express bus stops, Stockton/LaSalle (#134) and Stockton/Michigan (#143), are just a few blocks from the building, as well as the Belmont (#77), Sheridan (#151), and LaSalle (#156) buses.
The Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line station is a short walk away.
Small and big business shopping, an array of restaurants, ample night life, and lake activities can all be found within a few blocks.
Located near the intersection of Briar & Broadway.
NO Security Deposit!
Cat friendly.
Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.
ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.
To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.