540 West Briar Place

This charming, vintage, mid-rise building is located in East Lakeview and offers studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartments.



Amenities include:



FREE Heat

On-site Staff

Laundry Room

Bike Storage

Secure Mail Room

Gym



Downtown express bus stops, Stockton/LaSalle (#134) and Stockton/Michigan (#143), are just a few blocks from the building, as well as the Belmont (#77), Sheridan (#151), and LaSalle (#156) buses.

The Belmont Red/Brown/Purple line station is a short walk away.



Small and big business shopping, an array of restaurants, ample night life, and lake activities can all be found within a few blocks.



Located near the intersection of Briar & Broadway.

NO Security Deposit!

Cat friendly.



Call ICM Properties for details or to arrange a showing.



ICM Properties, Inc. is a professional management company with over 50 years of experience.

To see a list of other ICM properties in your price range, please visit our website at www.icmproperties.com.