Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:56 PM

8245 South Campbell Avenue

8245 South Campbell Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1265653
Location

8245 South Campbell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60652
Ashburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1384 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
*Move in by 6/30/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Homes offered in Illinois are leased and managed by FirstKey Homes of Illinois, LLC. Owner has an indirect ownership in the brokerage.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have any available units?
8245 South Campbell Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 8245 South Campbell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8245 South Campbell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8245 South Campbell Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8245 South Campbell Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8245 South Campbell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8245 South Campbell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8245 South Campbell Avenue has a pool.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8245 South Campbell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8245 South Campbell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8245 South Campbell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8245 South Campbell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
