6829 S King Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors some paid utils bathtub range oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

This 24 unit building in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago features on-site laundry and phone entry intercom. One bedroom apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, quality appliances, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen or dining room, bonus room/den, and free heat! Walking distance to Quik Mart, Roy's Soul Food, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via the nearby Chicago Skyway or CTA Red and Green lines. CTA bus stops are right outside your door, including #3, 30, 67, & 95. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea.