All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 6829 S King Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
6829 S King Dr
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

6829 S King Dr

Open Now until 5pm
6829 S King Dr · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Greater Grand Crossing
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6829 S King Dr, Chicago, IL 60637
Greater Grand Crossing

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 6845-1 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 6843-1 · Avail. now

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 6829 S King Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
bathtub
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This 24 unit building in Greater Grand Crossing, Chicago features on-site laundry and phone entry intercom. One bedroom apartments may include pre-wired phone/cable, quality appliances, hardwood floors, an eat-in kitchen or dining room, bonus room/den, and free heat! Walking distance to Quik Mart, Roy's Soul Food, and Family Dollar. Commute easily via the nearby Chicago Skyway or CTA Red and Green lines. CTA bus stops are right outside your door, including #3, 30, 67, & 95. Pets are welcome! Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6829 S King Dr have any available units?
6829 S King Dr has 2 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 6829 S King Dr have?
Some of 6829 S King Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6829 S King Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6829 S King Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6829 S King Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6829 S King Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 6829 S King Dr offer parking?
No, 6829 S King Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6829 S King Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6829 S King Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6829 S King Dr have a pool?
No, 6829 S King Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6829 S King Dr have accessible units?
No, 6829 S King Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6829 S King Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6829 S King Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6829 S King Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chestnut Tower
121 W Chestnut St
Chicago, IL 60610
Kenwood Court
1350 E 53rd St
Chicago, IL 60615
4817-23 N Wolcott
4817 North Wolcott Avenue
Chicago, IL 60640
6832 S Crandon
6832 S Crandon Ave
Chicago, IL 60649
Luxe on Chicago
1838 W Chicago Ave
Chicago, IL 60622
3925 North Keeler Ave. Apt.
3925 North Keeler Avenue
Chicago, IL 60641
Pangea Commons - 5015 S Champlain
5015 S Champlain Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
530 W Diversey
530 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity