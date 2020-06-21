731 W Ohio St

Amenities
Great Studio @ River North, New Kitchen - Property Id: 291774
Don't miss out on this wonderful studio apartment in the heart of River North. Easily accessible to eateries, coffee shops, public transportation, and more. Hard wood floors. Rehabbed bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Laundry in building.
Cats are welcome!
Property Id 291774
