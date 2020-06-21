All apartments in Chicago
731 W Ohio St

731 W Ohio St · (786) 622-6882
Location

731 W Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60642
West Town

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1750 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
Great Studio @ River North, New Kitchen - Property Id: 291774

Don't miss out on this wonderful studio apartment in the heart of River North. Easily accessible to eateries, coffee shops, public transportation, and more. Hard wood floors. Rehabbed bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
Laundry in building.
Cats are welcome!

Leopoldo Gutierrez

Leasing Agent
Cell: (786) 622-6882
Office: (773) 782-1000
leopoldo@liveherehomes.com
liveherehomes.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291774
Property Id 291774

(RLNE5824974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 W Ohio St have any available units?
731 W Ohio St has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 W Ohio St have?
Some of 731 W Ohio St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 W Ohio St currently offering any rent specials?
731 W Ohio St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 W Ohio St pet-friendly?
Yes, 731 W Ohio St is pet friendly.
Does 731 W Ohio St offer parking?
No, 731 W Ohio St does not offer parking.
Does 731 W Ohio St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 W Ohio St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 W Ohio St have a pool?
No, 731 W Ohio St does not have a pool.
Does 731 W Ohio St have accessible units?
No, 731 W Ohio St does not have accessible units.
Does 731 W Ohio St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 731 W Ohio St has units with dishwashers.
