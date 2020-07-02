Rent Calculator
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM
7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4
7209 South Western Avenue
No Longer Available
7209 South Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60636
Chicago Lawn
on-site laundry
parking
One bedroom unit centrally located on CTA bus line; unit includes heat and cooking gas. Laundry on premises; and cable ready. Off street parking available for additional fee.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have any available units?
7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
