7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

7209 S Western Ave - Unit 4

7209 South Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7209 South Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60636
Chicago Lawn

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
One bedroom unit centrally located on CTA bus line; unit includes heat and cooking gas. Laundry on premises; and cable ready. Off street parking available for additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

