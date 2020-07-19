655 Irving Park Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool internet access

Beautifully Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Full Amenity Building! Views!! Pets Welcome!

Beautiful & spacious 1 bedroom condo at Lakeview's premier building! Bright beautiful views, kitchen with high end finishes, hardwood floors will be brand new! Heat, air, basic cable & internet included! Building features large outdoor pool w/ cabanas, good sized grocery store & more retail. Pets welcome, no breed or size restrictions! Catch the express bus outside your door! This is a great location & opportunity to live in this amazing high rise building. Call today to view.



