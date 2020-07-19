All apartments in Chicago
655 Irving Park Road
Last updated July 8 2020 at 5:54 PM

655 Irving Park Road

655 West Irving Park Road · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1525702
Location

655 West Irving Park Road, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
internet access
Beautifully Updated 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Full Amenity Building! Views!! Pets Welcome!
Beautiful & spacious 1 bedroom condo at Lakeview's premier building! Bright beautiful views, kitchen with high end finishes, hardwood floors will be brand new! Heat, air, basic cable & internet included! Building features large outdoor pool w/ cabanas, good sized grocery store & more retail. Pets welcome, no breed or size restrictions! Catch the express bus outside your door! This is a great location & opportunity to live in this amazing high rise building. Call today to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 655 Irving Park Road have any available units?
655 Irving Park Road has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 655 Irving Park Road have?
Some of 655 Irving Park Road's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 655 Irving Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
655 Irving Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 655 Irving Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 655 Irving Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 655 Irving Park Road offer parking?
No, 655 Irving Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 655 Irving Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 655 Irving Park Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 655 Irving Park Road have a pool?
Yes, 655 Irving Park Road has a pool.
Does 655 Irving Park Road have accessible units?
No, 655 Irving Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 655 Irving Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 655 Irving Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
