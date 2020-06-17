620 N State St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage package receiving

Incredible Price in River North! Balcony W/D View! - Property Id: 248519



Grab Location! Steps to the Red Line, Riverwalk, everything River North has to offer, and more!

Floor to ceiling windows

Newly renovated throughout -BRAND NEW KITCHENS!

W/D in unit

Spacious and huge closets

Great view!



Price reflects 1 mo free on 13 mo lease!!



Amenities include -

Indoor pool

Fitness center

Outdoor sundeck

24 hour door staff

Package receiving

Private parking garage available



CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!



Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |

Downtown Apartment Company LLC.



Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248519

Property Id 248519



(RLNE5655895)