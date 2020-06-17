All apartments in Chicago
620 N State St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

620 N State St

620 N State St · (319) 573-5744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

620 N State St, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2297 · Avail. now

$2,297

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
package receiving
Incredible Price in River North! Balcony W/D View! - Property Id: 248519

Grab Location! Steps to the Red Line, Riverwalk, everything River North has to offer, and more!
Floor to ceiling windows
Newly renovated throughout -BRAND NEW KITCHENS!
W/D in unit
Spacious and huge closets
Great view!

Price reflects 1 mo free on 13 mo lease!!

Amenities include -
Indoor pool
Fitness center
Outdoor sundeck
24 hour door staff
Package receiving
Private parking garage available

CONTACT ME FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY!! I work with over 200 buildings and would be happy to find you your new home!

Aysha Hackert | Luxury Broker |
Downtown Apartment Company LLC.

Our service is 100% free! Pictures are representative samples of the advertised unit. In some cases, the actual units you tour may vary from the pictures based on the specific floor plan available. Availability and prices are subject to change (and often do change daily). Units are leased unfurnished unless otherwise specified. 12 month minimum lease term unless otherwise specified. Equal housing opportunity.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248519
Property Id 248519

(RLNE5655895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 620 N State St have any available units?
620 N State St has a unit available for $2,297 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 620 N State St have?
Some of 620 N State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 620 N State St currently offering any rent specials?
620 N State St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 620 N State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 620 N State St is pet friendly.
Does 620 N State St offer parking?
Yes, 620 N State St does offer parking.
Does 620 N State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 620 N State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 620 N State St have a pool?
Yes, 620 N State St has a pool.
Does 620 N State St have accessible units?
No, 620 N State St does not have accessible units.
Does 620 N State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 620 N State St has units with dishwashers.
