All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5706 W Lake St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5706 W Lake St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

5706 W Lake St

5706 W Lake St · (312) 878-2743
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5706 W Lake St.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This 15 unit building in South Austin, Chicago features
/*td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement:same-cell;}*/

off-street parking, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, a microwave, a balcony, central AC, a dining room or eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher, high-end finishes, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups. Walking distance to Levin Park, YMCA, Pete's Fresh Market, and the Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Steps from the CTA Green Line stop at Central, so commuting is easy! Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nearby Pangea Apartments

Austin Apartments
Oak Park Apartments
North Austin Apartments
Garfield Park Apartments

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5706 W Lake St have any available units?
5706 W Lake St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5706 W Lake St have?
Some of 5706 W Lake St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5706 W Lake St currently offering any rent specials?
5706 W Lake St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5706 W Lake St pet-friendly?
No, 5706 W Lake St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 5706 W Lake St offer parking?
Yes, 5706 W Lake St offers parking.
Does 5706 W Lake St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5706 W Lake St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5706 W Lake St have a pool?
No, 5706 W Lake St does not have a pool.
Does 5706 W Lake St have accessible units?
No, 5706 W Lake St does not have accessible units.
Does 5706 W Lake St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5706 W Lake St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5706 W Lake St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2128 N Sawyer
2128 North Sawyer Avenue
Chicago, IL 60647
2756 N. Pine Grove
2756 N Pine Grove Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
Flair Tower
222 W Erie St
Chicago, IL 60654
2954 North Racine Ave. Apt.
2954 North Racine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd
Chicago, IL 60656
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St
Chicago, IL 60640
Wrightwood Flats
512 West Wrightwood Avenue
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity