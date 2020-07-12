5706 W Lake St

Amenities

This 15 unit building in South Austin, Chicago features

off-street parking, pre-wired phone/cable, hardwood floors, a microwave, a balcony, central AC, a dining room or eat-in kitchen, a dishwasher, high-end finishes, and in-unit laundry or washer/dryer hookups. Walking distance to Levin Park, YMCA, Pete's Fresh Market, and the Austin Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Steps from the CTA Green Line stop at Central, so commuting is easy! Pets are welcome. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!



