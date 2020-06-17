All apartments in Chicago
60 East 23 St.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:54 PM

60 East 23 St.

60 E 23rd St · (312) 348-5798
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

60 E 23rd St, Chicago, IL 60616
Near South Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
doorman
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
Outside of its close proximity to the Loop and other transit stations, new residents can enjoy the Museum Campus which contains popular landmarks such as the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, and Adler Planetarium. Just south of the Museum campus is Solider Field, home of the Chicago Bears. Fans can not only catch Bears' games there but can also find some of the city's biggest concerts playing there as well. Being able to live, work, and play in the same area is what helps to make this neighborhood so appealing. Features: -Granite Counter Tops -Balcony in All Options -Wood Floors -Floor to ceiling windows -Custom fitted black-out roller shades -Laundry In-Unit -Updated Modern Bath -Updated Modern Kitchen -Walk-in closets -Stainless Steel Appliances -Central Heat and Air Building Amenities -Indoor Kitchen -Outdoor Dining and Kitchen Areas -Parking For Rent -Roof Deck with Incredible Views -Bike Racks -Dog Run/Park -Business Center -On-site Party Room -24-hour Doorman -24/7 Fitness Center -Free Coffee/Tea Daily Contact for up to date availability.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 60 East 23 St. have any available units?
60 East 23 St. has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 60 East 23 St. have?
Some of 60 East 23 St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 60 East 23 St. currently offering any rent specials?
60 East 23 St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 60 East 23 St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 60 East 23 St. is pet friendly.
Does 60 East 23 St. offer parking?
Yes, 60 East 23 St. does offer parking.
Does 60 East 23 St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 60 East 23 St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 60 East 23 St. have a pool?
No, 60 East 23 St. does not have a pool.
Does 60 East 23 St. have accessible units?
No, 60 East 23 St. does not have accessible units.
Does 60 East 23 St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 60 East 23 St. does not have units with dishwashers.
