Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning bike storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage on-site laundry

Blending both the contemporary and classic styles of the era, this property elegantly occupies a corner near Washington Park. The uniform yellow brick and simple limestone facade acts as a backdrop to highlight the elaborate Grecian- and Romanesque-inspired entryways. Projected bay windows wrap the corners, capturing natural light and air for the living spaces within.