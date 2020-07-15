Sign Up
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2
5955 South Sacramento Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Chicago
See all
Chicago Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5955 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn
Amenities
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 2BEDROOM HEAT / WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 295288
Heat & Water included
$500 move in fee
APPLICANTS REQUIREMENTS
525 credit score
INCOME 3X RENT
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCY
TO SCHEDULE SHOWING PLEASE TEXT
TANIKA AT (872) 205 6171 or email
tanikah.dreamspots@gmail.com
Dreamspots Leasing & Sales
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295288
Property Id 295288
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5879160)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have any available units?
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chicago Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have?
Some of 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
