5955 S Sacramento Ave 2
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

5955 S Sacramento Ave 2

5955 South Sacramento Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5955 South Sacramento Avenue, Chicago, IL 60629
Chicago Lawn

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
SPACIOUS 2BEDROOM HEAT / WATER INCLUDED - Property Id: 295288

Heat & Water included
$500 move in fee

APPLICANTS REQUIREMENTS
525 credit score
INCOME 3X RENT
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCY

TO SCHEDULE SHOWING PLEASE TEXT
TANIKA AT (872) 205 6171 or email
tanikah.dreamspots@gmail.com

Dreamspots Leasing & Sales
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/295288
Property Id 295288

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5879160)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have any available units?
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have?
Some of 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven.
Is 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 is not pet friendly.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 offer parking?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have a pool?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have accessible units?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5955 S Sacramento Ave 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

