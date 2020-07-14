Amenities

EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES

Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable. However you define "luxury", you'll find it at 5252. Imagine not having to leave home to go to the gym, walk the dog or pick up the dry-cleaning. You'll be able to relax at the pool, savor a fireside cocktail, take in a rooftop sunset or escape the distractions of your apartment to focus on work without interruption. 5252's comfortable, sophisticated amenity spaces were meticulously designed to accommodate your needs and exceed



ASTONISHING SETTINGS FOR MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Spend the evening on 5252's Rooftop Terrace surrounded by stunning skyline views or let your inner-mixologist loose at the wet bar in the Party Room.



A HOME THAT TAKES YOUR BREATH AWAY.EVERY DAY

The dramatic new apartments at 5252 make an impression with distinctive finishes, high ceilings and spacious open floor plans. Every apartment offers light-filled rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that give panoramic views of the lake, the city or both.



UNBEATABLE LOCATION

Centered in the heart of one of Chicago's most vibrant urban scenes, 5252 is surrounded by world-class dining and shopping, renowned architecture and The University of Chicago. Nature lovers are just minutes from the lakefront walking and biking paths as well as 500+ acres of public parkland.