5252.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

5252

5252 South Cornell Avenue · (405) 463-4756
Location

5252 South Cornell Avenue, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0607 · Avail. Sep 18

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Unit 1601 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 572 sqft

Unit 0807 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

See 18+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1310 · Avail. now

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 753 sqft

Unit 1305 · Avail. now

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 654 sqft

Unit 1811 · Avail. now

$2,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

See 54+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1312 · Avail. now

$3,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 0806 · Avail. Aug 16

$3,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1061 sqft

Unit 1612 · Avail. now

$3,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

See 41+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
car wash area
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
garage
on-site laundry
pet friendly
car charging
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
package receiving
smoke-free community
EXTRAORDINARY AMENITIES
Your home is more than just your apartment. Come home to amenities that go above and beyond services and conveniences that make your life easier and bespoke spaces that make your life more enjoyable. However you define "luxury", you'll find it at 5252. Imagine not having to leave home to go to the gym, walk the dog or pick up the dry-cleaning. You'll be able to relax at the pool, savor a fireside cocktail, take in a rooftop sunset or escape the distractions of your apartment to focus on work without interruption. 5252's comfortable, sophisticated amenity spaces were meticulously designed to accommodate your needs and exceed

ASTONISHING SETTINGS FOR MEMORABLE MOMENTS
Spend the evening on 5252's Rooftop Terrace surrounded by stunning skyline views or let your inner-mixologist loose at the wet bar in the Party Room.

A HOME THAT TAKES YOUR BREATH AWAY.EVERY DAY
The dramatic new apartments at 5252 make an impression with distinctive finishes, high ceilings and spacious open floor plans. Every apartment offers light-filled rooms with floor-to-ceiling windows that give panoramic views of the lake, the city or both.

UNBEATABLE LOCATION
Centered in the heart of one of Chicago's most vibrant urban scenes, 5252 is surrounded by world-class dining and shopping, renowned architecture and The University of Chicago. Nature lovers are just minutes from the lakefront walking and biking paths as well as 500+ acres of public parkland.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 5252 have any available units?
5252 has 122 units available starting at $2,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5252 have?
Some of 5252's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5252 currently offering any rent specials?
5252 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5252 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5252 is pet friendly.
Does 5252 offer parking?
Yes, 5252 offers parking.
Does 5252 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5252 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5252 have a pool?
Yes, 5252 has a pool.
Does 5252 have accessible units?
Yes, 5252 has accessible units.
Does 5252 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5252 has units with dishwashers.

