All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 5139 W WEST END AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
5139 W WEST END AVE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

5139 W WEST END AVE

5139 W West End Ave · (773) 630-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5139 W West End Ave, Chicago, IL 60644
Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
TONS OF NATURAL LIGHT 2 BED HOME IN AUSTIN! - Property Id: 314994

Kick back and relax in your new home with huge bedrooms, large closets, and modern finishes on a quiet, peaceful street in Austin - Enjoy being close to parks, shopping, restaurants, and transportation!

APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS:
550+ CREDIT SCORE
3X INCOME
NO EVICTIONS
NO BANKRUPTCIES
SECTION 8 AND ALL SUBSIDY GROUPS WELCOME!!

Please text or email Kevin Hoffman from Dream Spots Leasing for more information or to schedule a showing.
(kevin@dreamspotsrealestate.com)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5139-w-west-end-ave-chicago-il/314994
Property Id 314994

(RLNE5938032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5139 W WEST END AVE have any available units?
5139 W WEST END AVE has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5139 W WEST END AVE have?
Some of 5139 W WEST END AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5139 W WEST END AVE currently offering any rent specials?
5139 W WEST END AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5139 W WEST END AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5139 W WEST END AVE is pet friendly.
Does 5139 W WEST END AVE offer parking?
No, 5139 W WEST END AVE does not offer parking.
Does 5139 W WEST END AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5139 W WEST END AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5139 W WEST END AVE have a pool?
No, 5139 W WEST END AVE does not have a pool.
Does 5139 W WEST END AVE have accessible units?
No, 5139 W WEST END AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5139 W WEST END AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5139 W WEST END AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 5139 W WEST END AVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1330 N Dearborn
1330 N Dearborn St
Chicago, IL 60610
The Uptown Regency
5050 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60640
417 W Roscoe St
417 W Roscoe St
Chicago, IL 60657
North + Vine
633 West North Avenue
Chicago, IL 60610
4301 W Potomac Ave
4301 W Potomac Ave
Chicago, IL 60651
1458-60 W Grace
1458 West Grace Street
Chicago, IL 60613
2152 West Fletcher St. Apt.
2152 West Fletcher Street
Chicago, IL 60618
6874 N NW Highway
6874 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity