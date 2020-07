Amenities

This 12-unit building at 7155 S Green St is located in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Our two and three bedroom apartments may feature hardwood floors and updated cabinetry. Walking distance to Food Basket Grocery Store, Burger King, and Thurgood Marshall Branch of the Chicago Public Library. Commute easily via Halsted Bus #8 at the Halsted & 73rd stop. Section 8 accepted! Call today to schedule a showing.