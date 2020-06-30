Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Eckersall Park, Dollar General, McDonald's, The New Look Restaurant and Bar, and Save A Lot. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 83rd St., CTA bus lines 15, 30, and 79, and quick access to the Chicago Skyway. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!