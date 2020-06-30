All apartments in Chicago
8100 S Essex Ave.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:06 PM

8100 S Essex Ave.

8100-8114 South Essex Avenue · (312) 728-2195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8100-8114 South Essex Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617
South Chicago

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8112-2 · Avail. now

$915

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8114-3 · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 8100 S Essex Ave..

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8100 S Essex Ave is located in the South Chicago neighborhood, and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments that have been recently renovated. Apartments may include free heat and hardwood floors. Walking distance to Eckersall Park, Dollar General, McDonald's, The New Look Restaurant and Bar, and Save A Lot. Commute easily via ME Metra Electric at 83rd St., CTA bus lines 15, 30, and 79, and quick access to the Chicago Skyway. Call today to schedule your showing with Pangea!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets under 40 lbs are welcome. Please note that there are restrictions of certain dog breeds & monthly pet fees will apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8100 S Essex Ave. have any available units?
8100 S Essex Ave. has 2 units available starting at $915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 8100 S Essex Ave. have?
Some of 8100 S Essex Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8100 S Essex Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8100 S Essex Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8100 S Essex Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8100 S Essex Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8100 S Essex Ave. offer parking?
No, 8100 S Essex Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8100 S Essex Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8100 S Essex Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8100 S Essex Ave. have a pool?
No, 8100 S Essex Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8100 S Essex Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8100 S Essex Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8100 S Essex Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8100 S Essex Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
