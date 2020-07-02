Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous,sunny 1BR with central heat and air - Property Id: 303922



Location: 5131 N Damen Ave , Chicago , IL , 60625



Rent: $1350

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Pets: Pet friendly

Laundry: In building

Parking: Street



Spacious, sunny , pet friendly 1Br apartment in Ravenswood. Laundry in building, pets up to 35 lbs limit. The apartment is with central heat and air



PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,

UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING

APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE



Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)

Landstar Realty Group

312-307-6616



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5131-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/303922

(RLNE5965437)