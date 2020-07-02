Amenities
Gorgeous,sunny 1BR with central heat and air - Property Id: 303922
Location: 5131 N Damen Ave , Chicago , IL , 60625
Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
Spacious, sunny , pet friendly 1Br apartment in Ravenswood. Laundry in building, pets up to 35 lbs limit. The apartment is with central heat and air
Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616
