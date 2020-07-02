All apartments in Chicago
5131 N Damen Ave

5131 North Damen Avenue · (312) 307-6616
Location

5131 North Damen Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625
Lincoln Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1350 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous,sunny 1BR with central heat and air - Property Id: 303922

Location: 5131 N Damen Ave , Chicago , IL , 60625

Rent: $1350
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

Spacious, sunny , pet friendly 1Br apartment in Ravenswood. Laundry in building, pets up to 35 lbs limit. The apartment is with central heat and air

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING,
UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Lachezar Tomanov (Nikki)
Landstar Realty Group
312-307-6616

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tenant Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/5131-n-damen-ave-chicago-il/303922
Property Id 303922

(RLNE5965437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 N Damen Ave have any available units?
5131 N Damen Ave has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 N Damen Ave have?
Some of 5131 N Damen Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 N Damen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5131 N Damen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 N Damen Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5131 N Damen Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5131 N Damen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5131 N Damen Ave offers parking.
Does 5131 N Damen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 N Damen Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 N Damen Ave have a pool?
No, 5131 N Damen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5131 N Damen Ave have accessible units?
No, 5131 N Damen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 N Damen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5131 N Damen Ave has units with dishwashers.
