Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

4929 North Whipple St.

4929 North Whipple Street · No Longer Available
Location

4929 North Whipple Street, Chicago, IL 60625
Albany Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
walk in closets
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Modern apartment swr chicago river and park. Hardwood flooring, Heat included, modern kitchen, close Kedzie ave. shopping and Redline

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4929 North Whipple St. have any available units?
4929 North Whipple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 4929 North Whipple St. have?
Some of 4929 North Whipple St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4929 North Whipple St. currently offering any rent specials?
4929 North Whipple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4929 North Whipple St. pet-friendly?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4929 North Whipple St. offer parking?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. does not offer parking.
Does 4929 North Whipple St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4929 North Whipple St. have a pool?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. does not have a pool.
Does 4929 North Whipple St. have accessible units?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4929 North Whipple St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4929 North Whipple St. does not have units with dishwashers.
