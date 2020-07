Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub oven Property Amenities alarm system elevator parking 24hr maintenance new construction cats allowed accessible

All units have the flowing modern amenities:

- central air,

- alarm system,

- elevator,

- fireplace,

- washer & dryer in-unit,

- deck space and limited parking (Restricted during the weekday before 6pm).

- Half mile to el train.



Professional management company with over 50 years experience and a 24 hour emergency call center



You Pay No Security Deposit!



Belmont & Southport



Call ICM Properties, Inc. for details or to arrange a showing @ 773 549-5443