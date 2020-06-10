4920 North Hoyne Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage dogs allowed

2 bed 1 bath w/ sun porch, lots of closet space, new appliances avail 5/1

2000 sqft vintage rehab 5 room 2 bedroom plus rear sun porch 1 bath near Winnemac Park. 4 blks to L and metra. Sanded hardwood floors, large bedrooms, 4 closets, ceramic tile bath with linen closet. Gallery hall way mini-blinds and ceiling fans throughout, new appliances/dishwasher, plus pantry. Rear yard, Basement laundry, garage parking available for $110 per month. NO DOGS. Available 5/1



