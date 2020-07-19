All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 4444 West 87th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
4444 West 87th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

4444 West 87th Street

4444 West 87th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4444 West 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60652
Ashburn

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY. VERY CLEAN 2 BED 1 BATH CONDO. HEAT, WATER, SCAVENGER, PARKING AND STORAGE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 West 87th Street have any available units?
4444 West 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Is 4444 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4444 West 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4444 West 87th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 4444 West 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4444 West 87th Street offers parking.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

5120 S. Hyde Park Boulevard
5120 S Hyde Park Blvd
Chicago, IL 60615
5528-5532 S. Everett Avenue
5528 S Everett Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60660
1246 W Pratt
1246 W Pratt Blvd
Chicago, IL 60626
5535 S Kimbark
5535 S Kimbark Ave
Chicago, IL 60637
Reside 707
707 W Sheridan Rd
Chicago, IL 60613
4455 S. Greenwood Avenue
4455 S Greenwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60653
1816 N Halsted
1816 North Halsted Street
Chicago, IL 60614

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
Lincoln SquareUptown

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College