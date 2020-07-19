Rent Calculator
4444 West 87th Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM
4444 West 87th Street
4444 West 87th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4444 West 87th Street, Chicago, IL 60652
Ashburn
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
MOVE IN READY. VERY CLEAN 2 BED 1 BATH CONDO. HEAT, WATER, SCAVENGER, PARKING AND STORAGE INCLUDED IN RENT. NO SMOKING. NO PETS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4444 West 87th Street have any available units?
4444 West 87th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Chicago, IL
.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
Chicago Rent Report
.
Is 4444 West 87th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4444 West 87th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 West 87th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4444 West 87th Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Chicago
.
Does 4444 West 87th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4444 West 87th Street offers parking.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have a pool?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have accessible units?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4444 West 87th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4444 West 87th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
