All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 3720 N. Ashland - 302.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
3720 N. Ashland - 302
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

3720 N. Ashland - 302

3720 North Ashland Avenue · (773) 883-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Lakeview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3720 North Ashland Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613
Lakeview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Brand New 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Units in an elevator building with common rooftop deck amenities. Transitional finishes throughout including hardwood Floors, stainless steel appliances quartz countertops, nest thermostats, stone bathrooms, washer /dryer in unit, private balconies. Walking distance to public transportion and Southport Corridor. Blaine School District
Lakeview - Blaine School District - Brand New Apartments in an elevator building with common rooftop deck amenities. Must See

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have any available units?
3720 N. Ashland - 302 has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have?
Some of 3720 N. Ashland - 302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3720 N. Ashland - 302 currently offering any rent specials?
3720 N. Ashland - 302 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 N. Ashland - 302 pet-friendly?
No, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 offer parking?
No, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 does not offer parking.
Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have a pool?
No, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 does not have a pool.
Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have accessible units?
No, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 N. Ashland - 302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 N. Ashland - 302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3720 N. Ashland - 302?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

330 N Pine
330 North Pine Avenue
Chicago, IL 60644
4600 North Winchester Ave.
4600 N Winchester Ave
Chicago, IL 60640
The Paragon
1326 South Michigan Avenue
Chicago, IL 60605
5500 S. Cornell Avenue
5493 S Cornell Ave
Chicago, IL 60615
2047 North Hoyne Ave.
2047 N Hoyne Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Alta Grand Central
221 West Harrison Street
Chicago, IL 60607
24 S Morgan St
24 S Morgan St
Chicago, IL 60607
1101 W Columbia
1101 W Columbia Ave
Chicago, IL 60626

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity