3720 N. Ashland - 302

Amenities
Brand New 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Units in an elevator building with common rooftop deck amenities. Transitional finishes throughout including hardwood Floors, stainless steel appliances quartz countertops, nest thermostats, stone bathrooms, washer /dryer in unit, private balconies. Walking distance to public transportion and Southport Corridor. Blaine School District
