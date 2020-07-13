All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like Regents Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
Regents Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:02 AM

Regents Park

5035 S East End Ave. · (312) 612-6156
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Kenwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5035 S East End Ave., Chicago, IL 60615
Kenwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit S2808 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit N1812 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit N0406 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 24+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit N2005 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit N1615 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit S0415 · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

See 68+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit S0907 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,909

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Unit N0414 · Avail. Sep 22

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit N0601 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

See 121+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit S1502 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit S0402 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

Unit S0902 · Avail. Sep 21

$2,470

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1255 sqft

See 22+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Regents Park.

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
internet access
Regents Park is a luxury high-rise lakefront apartment community conveniently located in Hyde Park and just minutes from all the culture, entertainment and dining options that make Chicago so unique. Regents Park apartments in Hyde Park include a swimming pool, 24/7 concierge and maintenance services, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, convenient on-site dry cleaning, a private park and a gourmet market. Studio apartments for rent, 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, or 3 bedroom apartment for rent

These lakefront Hyde Park apartments are nestled among million-dollar estates and local hot spots such as public parks, museums, and more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth. Promontory Point is close by; it's a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, not to mention a great place to have a picnic. Our apartments in Hyde Park are also near the Museum of Science and Industry where you can spend hours upon hours discovering things you never even knew you were missing out on. If you are in the mood for a laugh, The Revival, a comedy venue hosting sketch, improv and stand-up comedy is just 3 minutes away from our Hyde Park rentals at 5020 S. Lake Shore Dr.

Regents Park is extremely close to a Metra train station and a CTA bus stop. Walk to downtown Hyde Park for popular restaurants, Harper Court, the Hyde Park Farmers Market and lots of eclectic shopping. .
Regents Park apartments in Hyde Park is sure to have an apartment home that meets your needs. Check out our variety of floorplans including 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and 3 bedroom apartment for rent. We hope to welcome you to our ever-growing neighborhood soon!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Move in fee: 0/1 br: $2502 br: $350
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month Flat Fee
restrictions: Breed restictionsBuilding restrictions: Dogs only allowed in South Tower
Parking Details: unassigned garage space: $185/month reserved garage space: $210/month garage is underground and climate controlled.
Storage Details: storage cage: $25/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Regents Park have any available units?
Regents Park has 247 units available starting at $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Regents Park have?
Some of Regents Park's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Regents Park currently offering any rent specials?
Regents Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Regents Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Regents Park is pet friendly.
Does Regents Park offer parking?
Yes, Regents Park offers parking.
Does Regents Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Regents Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Regents Park have a pool?
Yes, Regents Park has a pool.
Does Regents Park have accessible units?
No, Regents Park does not have accessible units.
Does Regents Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Regents Park has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Regents Park?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Residences at 8 East Huron
8 E Huron St
Chicago, IL 60611
1049 West Oakdale
1049 W Oakdale Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
634-42 West Cornelia
634 W Cornelia Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
Reside at Belmont Harbor
426 W Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60657
443 Wrightwood
443 W Wrightwood Ave
Chicago, IL 60614
1145 N Austin Blvd
1145 North Austin Boulevard
Chicago, IL 60651
1919-31 W Winona
1919 West Winona Street
Chicago, IL 60640
925 East 46th Street
925 E 46th St
Chicago, IL 60653

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity