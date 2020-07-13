Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished microwave recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool bike storage internet access

Regents Park is a luxury high-rise lakefront apartment community conveniently located in Hyde Park and just minutes from all the culture, entertainment and dining options that make Chicago so unique. Regents Park apartments in Hyde Park include a swimming pool, 24/7 concierge and maintenance services, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, convenient on-site dry cleaning, a private park and a gourmet market. Studio apartments for rent, 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, or 3 bedroom apartment for rent



These lakefront Hyde Park apartments are nestled among million-dollar estates and local hot spots such as public parks, museums, and more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth. Promontory Point is close by; it's a favored lookout point among bikers, joggers, not to mention a great place to have a picnic. Our apartments in Hyde Park are also near the Museum of Science and Industry where you can spend hours upon hours discovering things you never even knew you were missing out on. If you are in the mood for a laugh, The Revival, a comedy venue hosting sketch, improv and stand-up comedy is just 3 minutes away from our Hyde Park rentals at 5020 S. Lake Shore Dr.



Regents Park is extremely close to a Metra train station and a CTA bus stop. Walk to downtown Hyde Park for popular restaurants, Harper Court, the Hyde Park Farmers Market and lots of eclectic shopping. .

Regents Park apartments in Hyde Park is sure to have an apartment home that meets your needs. Check out our variety of floorplans including 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, and 3 bedroom apartment for rent. We hope to welcome you to our ever-growing neighborhood soon!