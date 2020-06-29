All apartments in Chicago
Cornell Terrace
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Cornell Terrace

5430 S Cornell Ave · (773) 570-2737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5430 S Cornell Ave, Chicago, IL 60615
Hyde Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit REAR3 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 411 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00303 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,440

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cornell Terrace.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
media room
Located on the quaint residential street named for Paul Cornell, who began the development of Hyde Park in 1853, Cornell Terrace displays the material sensuality of the era in which it was built. Creamy sandstone details contrast with the red brick facade, with entries and windows marked by keystones characteristic of early 1920's Chicago architecture of these historic Hyde Park Chicago apartments. Colorful foliage along the landscaped entry completes the picturesque palette of these Hyde Park rentals.

Cornell Terrace currently offers 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartments for rent, 4 bedroom apartments for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments. Bike storage, a laundry center, extra storage and gated parking are available.

The Hyde Park neighborhood has everything you need within 1 square mile. Harold Washington Park, The Midway ice rink, The University of Chicago, numerous bookstores, Whole Foods, restaurants on 53rd, 55th and 57th Streets, Harper Court shopping, Harper Movie Theater, Court Theater and more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth.

Let a member of our friendly leasing staff know if you are interested in learning more about our 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartments for rent, 4 bedroom apartments for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments at Cornell Terrace.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: 0/1 bdrm: $350; 2 bdrm: $450; 3 bdrm: $550; 4 bdrm: $650
Pets Allowed: cats
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Street parking Gated parking: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cornell Terrace have any available units?
Cornell Terrace has 2 units available starting at $1,055 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does Cornell Terrace have?
Some of Cornell Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cornell Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
Cornell Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cornell Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, Cornell Terrace is pet friendly.
Does Cornell Terrace offer parking?
Yes, Cornell Terrace offers parking.
Does Cornell Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cornell Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cornell Terrace have a pool?
No, Cornell Terrace does not have a pool.
Does Cornell Terrace have accessible units?
No, Cornell Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does Cornell Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cornell Terrace has units with dishwashers.
