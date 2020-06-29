Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage media room

Located on the quaint residential street named for Paul Cornell, who began the development of Hyde Park in 1853, Cornell Terrace displays the material sensuality of the era in which it was built. Creamy sandstone details contrast with the red brick facade, with entries and windows marked by keystones characteristic of early 1920's Chicago architecture of these historic Hyde Park Chicago apartments. Colorful foliage along the landscaped entry completes the picturesque palette of these Hyde Park rentals.



Cornell Terrace currently offers 1 bedroom apartments for rent, 2 bedroom apartments for rent, 3 bedroom apartments for rent, 4 bedroom apartments for rent, and Hyde Park studio apartments. Bike storage, a laundry center, extra storage and gated parking are available.



The Hyde Park neighborhood has everything you need within 1 square mile. Harold Washington Park, The Midway ice rink, The University of Chicago, numerous bookstores, Whole Foods, restaurants on 53rd, 55th and 57th Streets, Harper Court shopping, Harper Movie Theater, Court Theater and more Nobel Prizes per square kilometer than any other neighborhood on Earth.



