Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
330 W Superior
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

330 W Superior

330 West Superior Street · (646) 725-7625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 West Superior Street, Chicago, IL 60654
Near North Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
Amazing east & north facing city views - 2 bed 2 bath corner unit in River North This beautiful 2 bed 2 bath corner unit in great River North location is available 12/1. Gorgeous white kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, and dishwasher; open concept floor plan - living/dining/kitchen combo with absolutely breathtaking city views! Hardwood floors throughout, remote-controlled blinds, lovely master suite with double vanity, closets with built-ins, and wrap around balcony. Washer/dryer in unit, heated garage parking INCLUDED, and central heat/AC. Dogs ok with fee (no aggressive breeds). Storage, cable and internet included in rent! 24hr Doorman, Fitness Centre, Small Rooftop area, bike storage (additional fee), internal access to the Galleria Marke

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 W Superior have any available units?
330 W Superior doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 330 W Superior have?
Some of 330 W Superior's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 W Superior currently offering any rent specials?
330 W Superior isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 W Superior pet-friendly?
Yes, 330 W Superior is pet friendly.
Does 330 W Superior offer parking?
Yes, 330 W Superior does offer parking.
Does 330 W Superior have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 W Superior offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 W Superior have a pool?
No, 330 W Superior does not have a pool.
Does 330 W Superior have accessible units?
No, 330 W Superior does not have accessible units.
Does 330 W Superior have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 W Superior has units with dishwashers.
