All apartments in Chicago
Find more places like 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chicago, IL
/
2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:46 AM

2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2

2937 West Washington Boulevard · (312) 407-9400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chicago
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2937 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60612
East Garfield Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
2937 W Washington Blvd 2nd Floor- HEAT AND GAS INCLUDED!
Chicago IL, 60612
SECTION 8 WELCOMED
**NO PETS!!**
ALL OTHER APPLICANTS MUST HAVE 2 YR RENTAL HISTORY, INCOME 3 TIMES RENT AMOUNT. NO EVICTIONS. NO EXCEPTIONS.

RENT $ 1150 OR 3BDRM VOUCHERS ONLY
$500 MOVE IN FEE**
Near West Side Newly remodeled apartment
HEAT AND GAS INCLUDED!! Just pay for lights!!
*-3 Bedroom
*-1 Bath
*-Living Room with Sunroom
*-Kitchen/Dining Room combined
*-Ceiling Fans in bedrooms
*-Granite Counter Tops
*-Maple Kitchen Cabinets
*-Hardwood Floors
*-Carpet in bedrooms
*-Large closet spaces
*- Stainless Steel appliances (Fridge, Stove, Microwave and dishwasher)
*-NO PETS
Close to transportation, less than 5 blocks to California Green Line, 5 minute drive to Eisenhower Expy
For a complete list of all our apartments and requirements please visit our website at www.juarbefhahomes.com or www.jstein.mangebuilding.com
TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CALL
312.407.9400CELL)
Section 8 Welcome! Beautiful Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom Apartment! Heat And Gas Included!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have any available units?
2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chicago, IL.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have?
Some of 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 does offer parking.
Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have a pool?
No, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2937 West Washington Boulevard - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
6820 North Hamilton Avenue
Chicago, IL 60645
4100 N. MARINE
4100 N Marine Dr
Chicago, IL 60613
5425 N Clark St
5425 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60640
2046 North Orleans
2046 N Orleans St
Chicago, IL 60614
Stewart School Lofts
4525 North Kenmore
Chicago, IL 60640
7800 S Ashland Ave
7800 S Ashland Ave
Chicago, IL 60620
4715 North Leavitt St. Apt.
4715 North Leavitt Street
Chicago, IL 60625
Aurelien
833 N Clark St
Chicago, IL 60610

Similar Pages

Chicago 1 BedroomsChicago 2 Bedrooms
Chicago Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChicago Pet Friendly Places
Chicago Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Evanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, IL
Lombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakeviewNear North SideLincoln Park
Hyde ParkAustinNear West Side
UptownLincoln Square

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity