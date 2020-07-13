Amenities
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
1325 N Wells Apartments sits in the bustling Old Town neighborhood. Located between the Gold Coast and Lincoln Park, Old Town is known for its boutique shopping and exciting dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to public transportation connects you to anywhere in the city!
Our contemporary one bedroom, two bedroom, and two bedroom with den apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-home washer and dryer, and hardwood-style flooring. Residents at 1325 N Wells will enjoy on-site amenities, including an onsite fitness center, a resident lounge, garage parking, and bicycle storage. Plus, a beautifully landscaped roof deck that will feature an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and wading pool with views of the Chicago skyline!
Reserve your new home today!