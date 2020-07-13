All apartments in Chicago
1325 N Wells
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:47 PM

1325 N Wells

1325 North Wells · (312) 548-7732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 North Wells, Chicago, IL 60610
Near North Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 702 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 704 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Jul 16

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 709 · Avail. now

$3,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

Unit 409 · Avail. now

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 985 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1325 N Wells.

Amenities

Unit Amenities
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
hot tub
internet access
bbq/grill
lobby
nest technology
THE NEIGHBORHOOD
-->

1325 N Wells Apartments sits in the bustling Old Town neighborhood. Located between the Gold Coast and Lincoln Park, Old Town is known for its boutique shopping and exciting dining and entertainment venues. Easy access to public transportation connects you to anywhere in the city!

Our contemporary one bedroom, two bedroom, and two bedroom with den apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, in-home washer and dryer, and hardwood-style flooring. Residents at 1325 N Wells will enjoy on-site amenities, including an onsite fitness center, a resident lounge, garage parking, and bicycle storage. Plus, a beautifully landscaped roof deck that will feature an outdoor kitchen, fire pit and wading pool with views of the Chicago skyline!

Reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300-$600 Move-in Fees
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 (one-time)
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply. All second floor units allow dogs up to 55 lbs and all other floors allow up to 35 lbs.
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1325 N Wells have any available units?
1325 N Wells has 11 units available starting at $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 N Wells have?
Some of 1325 N Wells's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 N Wells currently offering any rent specials?
1325 N Wells is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 N Wells pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 N Wells is pet friendly.
Does 1325 N Wells offer parking?
Yes, 1325 N Wells offers parking.
Does 1325 N Wells have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1325 N Wells offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 N Wells have a pool?
Yes, 1325 N Wells has a pool.
Does 1325 N Wells have accessible units?
No, 1325 N Wells does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 N Wells have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 N Wells has units with dishwashers.

