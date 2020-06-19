All apartments in Chicago
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

2631 Superior

2631 W Superior St · (773) 938-0036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2631 W Superior St, Chicago, IL 60612
West Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunning two bedroom plus den, one bathroom in Ukrainian Village walkup features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, upgraded fridge, built-in microwave, spacious living area with decorative fireplace, custom stone bathroom, central heat and air, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, enclosed porch, gated yard with garden area, ample closet space! Walk to Smith Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Superior have any available units?
2631 Superior has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chicago, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chicago Rent Report.
What amenities does 2631 Superior have?
Some of 2631 Superior's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Superior currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Superior isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Superior pet-friendly?
No, 2631 Superior is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chicago.
Does 2631 Superior offer parking?
No, 2631 Superior does not offer parking.
Does 2631 Superior have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Superior does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Superior have a pool?
No, 2631 Superior does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Superior have accessible units?
No, 2631 Superior does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Superior have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2631 Superior has units with dishwashers.
