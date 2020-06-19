2631 Superior

Amenities
Stunning two bedroom plus den, one bathroom in Ukrainian Village walkup features updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas oven/range, upgraded fridge, built-in microwave, spacious living area with decorative fireplace, custom stone bathroom, central heat and air, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors throughout, large bedrooms, enclosed porch, gated yard with garden area, ample closet space! Walk to Smith Park! Won't Last Long! Call Today!
Terms: One year lease