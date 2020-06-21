2428 N Sawyer Ave 2e

Amenities
Logan 2 bed - Property Id: 291228
Massive vintage apartments feature original woodwork & built-ins, hardwood floors, super spacious living spaces, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including the Logan Theater, shops, restaurants, farmer's markets, and festivals. Jump on the blue line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry Free limited parking 3 blocks to Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El”
Utilities Included:
Heat, Water, cooking gas package
*Video Tour Upon Request*
**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**
***To get the quickest response, please email***
Brandon Tudisco
Pioneer Realty Group
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291228
Property Id 291228
(RLNE5827568)