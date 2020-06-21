2428 N Sawyer Ave 2e

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed parking fireplace media room some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking media room

Logan 2 bed - Property Id: 291228



Massive vintage apartments feature original woodwork & built-ins, hardwood floors, super spacious living spaces, large bedrooms and plenty of closet space. Enjoy all that Logan Square has to offer including the Logan Theater, shops, restaurants, farmer's markets, and festivals. Jump on the blue line for easy transportation. Property Amenities: Original built-ins and woodwork Decorative fireplaces Secure intercom entry In-building laundry Free limited parking 3 blocks to Logan Square Blue Line stop on the “El”



Utilities Included:

Heat, Water, cooking gas package



*Video Tour Upon Request*



**Please inquire for more information or to request an application**



***To get the quickest response, please email***



Brandon Tudisco

Pioneer Realty Group

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291228

Property Id 291228



(RLNE5827568)